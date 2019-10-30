Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 3,082,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 401,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 67.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 583,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

