Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.77

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $128.68, with a volume of 13675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $141,292.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,645 shares of company stock worth $394,547. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $27,441,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 87.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $4,409,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1,724.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

