Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Cap of $5,303.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $5,303.00 and $75.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.02015388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

