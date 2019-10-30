Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

