Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC) received a C$45.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.69. 939,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,049. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.50 and a twelve month high of C$48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.9499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 661,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$29,563,499.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,376,709.12. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total transaction of C$66,045.81. Insiders sold 997,828 shares of company stock worth $44,298,502 over the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

