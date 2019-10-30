Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Don Allan Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Don Allan sold 1,731 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.93, for a total transaction of C$131,434.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,027,786.58.
Don Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.10, for a total transaction of C$851,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Don Allan sold 4,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.10, for a total transaction of C$332,400.00.
Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$77.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a PE ratio of -58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$44.21 and a 12 month high of C$86.39.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.