Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Don Allan Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Don Allan sold 1,731 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.93, for a total transaction of C$131,434.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,027,786.58.

Don Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.10, for a total transaction of C$851,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Don Allan sold 4,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.10, for a total transaction of C$332,400.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$77.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a PE ratio of -58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$44.21 and a 12 month high of C$86.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

