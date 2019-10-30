Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. 885,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,354 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,234 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,166,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,455,000 after acquiring an additional 667,383 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

