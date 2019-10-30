Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. acquired 26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

