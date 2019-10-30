AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,342 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

