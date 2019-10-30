AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 234 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,303,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

PLD opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

