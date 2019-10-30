AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

