Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.24). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 639,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,725. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 717,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $2,559,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

