Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.24). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 639,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,725. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 717,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $2,559,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.