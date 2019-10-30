AdHive (ADH) Achieves Market Cap of $110,654.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. AdHive has a market capitalization of $110,654.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

