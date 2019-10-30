ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Hits Market Cap of $997,711.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $997,711.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035866 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000945 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 102,872,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,730,617 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

