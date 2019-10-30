Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty, Hearthstone and King’s Candy Crush. The availability of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to expand the company’s user base prior to the holiday season. Additionally, availability of Overwatch Legendary edition on Nintendo Switch is a growth driver. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, estimates have been trending up ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises for recent quarters. However, lack of major releases, particularly from the Blizzard division, is likely to hurt revenues in 2019. Additionally, competition in the video game space is intensifying.”

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal rating to a weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.93.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,191,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,765,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after buying an additional 2,999,492 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $118,438,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after buying an additional 2,148,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

