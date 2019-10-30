Actinium Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 105.7% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $9,620.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 15,076,800 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

