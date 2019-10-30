Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.95% of Acme United worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acme United by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the period.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 2,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.