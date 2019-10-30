Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

