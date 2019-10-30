AC3 Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. AC3 has a market cap of $716,126.00 and $556.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

