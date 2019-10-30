870 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. 9,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,652. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

In related news, insider David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

