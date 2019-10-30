8,485 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after buying an additional 6,208,216 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,872,000 after buying an additional 3,961,663 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after buying an additional 2,762,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 1,438,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

