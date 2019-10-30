752,104 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 752,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,994,000. AAR makes up 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AAR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of AAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of AIR opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.