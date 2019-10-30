59,960 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,479 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,799.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

