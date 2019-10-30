$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $590,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $6.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.14 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In related news, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $79,335.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $54,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $507,217 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,377. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.87.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

