538 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.42. 24,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.04. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

