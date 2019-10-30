46,289 Shares in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $94,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 12.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Capitala Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

