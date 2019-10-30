$460.58 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post sales of $460.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.30 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $414.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 248.2% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 39,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 210.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 247,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 167,890 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 18.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. 640,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

