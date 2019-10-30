3,880 Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Acquired by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 73,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $15,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBT traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,215. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

BBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

