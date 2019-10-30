371,075 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 371,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at $23,338,468.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

