3,651 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

