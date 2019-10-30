$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 3,832,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

