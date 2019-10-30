27,322 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 571,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,394. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

