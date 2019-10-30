$231.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report sales of $231.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.20 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $870.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $920.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $938.48 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $18.50 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 2,830,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,544. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

