1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
FIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile
See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.