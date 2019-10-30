1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

FIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

