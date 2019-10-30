1,912 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

