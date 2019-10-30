1,483,921 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,483,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 1.04% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $132,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 92.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares in the company, valued at $430,930.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

