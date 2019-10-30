1,300 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Edison International by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 319,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

