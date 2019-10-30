1,275 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

