103,855 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,943,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Luxfer by 188.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 384,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Alok Maskara bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXFR. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:LXFR remained flat at $$17.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 204,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.07. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

