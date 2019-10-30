101,216 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.26% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 52,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $264.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $522,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,568.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

