1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $332,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.