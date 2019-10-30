$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. American Tower posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $7.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,661. American Tower has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

