$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. American Tower posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $7.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,661. American Tower has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.