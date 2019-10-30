$1.13 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Waste Management also posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,249. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after acquiring an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

