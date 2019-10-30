$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.87. 775,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,080. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.82.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

