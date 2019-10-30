$0.76 EPS Expected for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,527. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

