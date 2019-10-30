$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. 1,114,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,163. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.04.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 97.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 208.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.