-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($4.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCRR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 1,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,367. The firm has a market cap of $317.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $52,176.96. Insiders have sold a total of 484,313 shares of company stock worth $8,609,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

