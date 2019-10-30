$0.37 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

EQNR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

