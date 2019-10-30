$0.19 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 367,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,837. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $10,600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $6,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $93,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

