-$0.11 EPS Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bellus Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Cowen started coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JBL Advisors started coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE BLU opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

